Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Decreases By 96.8%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 96.8% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SPXCY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.02. 4,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $92.91 and a twelve month high of $133.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.26.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

