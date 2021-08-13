Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Drops By 92.5%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS SSAAY remained flat at $$2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

