Short Interest in StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Decreases By 88.1%

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,720,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SFOR traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. 3,112,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,074,344. StrikeForce Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get StrikeForce Technologies alerts:

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for StrikeForce Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StrikeForce Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.