Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Decreases By 93.0%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Superior Gold stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.55. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,823. Superior Gold has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.57.
Superior Gold Company Profile
See Also: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.