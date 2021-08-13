Short Interest in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) Rises By 2,385.4%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 765,500 shares, a growth of 2,385.4% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in TD during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in TD by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 32,358 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in TD during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TD by 568.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 153,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 130,247 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,476,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.92. TD has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the leasing business of used luxurious cars, commodity trading business and providing supply management services. It operates through the following segments: Used Car Leasing Business and Commodity Trading and Supply Chain Management Services. The company was founded on December 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

