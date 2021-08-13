Short Interest in Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Drops By 96.2%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Titan Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Titan Mining alerts:

Shares of Titan Mining stock remained flat at $$0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30. Titan Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.