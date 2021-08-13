Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Declines By 92.3%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDPAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get TOD'S alerts:

TDPAY remained flat at $$6.42 during trading on Friday. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.