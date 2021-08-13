Short Interest in Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Increases By 822.2%

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 822.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 830,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TURV stock remained flat at $$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. 433,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,034. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34.

Get Two Rivers Water & Farming alerts:

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Rivers Water & Farming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.