Short Interest in Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Decreases By 99.3%

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UBSFY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 74,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.46.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBSFY. Benchmark cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €63.50 ($74.71) to €57.00 ($67.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

