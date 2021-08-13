Short Interest in Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Declines By 85.7%

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

UEHPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on Ultra Electronics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded Ultra Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.39 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

UEHPY remained flat at $$16.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

