Short Interest in Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Declines By 95.1%

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 95.1% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Unicharm alerts:

OTCMKTS UNICY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Unicharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.