Short Interest in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Declines By 98.2%

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the July 15th total of 578,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,712. Weidai has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEI. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Weidai by 2.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Weidai during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Weidai during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Weidai by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Weidai during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weidai Ltd. develops software applications for financial services. The company was founded by Hong Yao in February 2010 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

