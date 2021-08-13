Short Interest in Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Increases By 1,112.5%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 1,112.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WNARF remained flat at $$1.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.81. Western Areas has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $2.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Western Areas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Western Areas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

