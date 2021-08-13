Short Interest in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Expands By 604.5%

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 604.5% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $93,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the first quarter worth $202,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $46.42. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,261. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.