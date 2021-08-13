Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Decreases By 88.9%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of WRIT remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 282,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. WRIT Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19.
WRIT Media Group Company Profile
