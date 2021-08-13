Short Interest in WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) Decreases By 88.9%

WRIT Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRIT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WRIT remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 282,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. WRIT Media Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Get WRIT Media Group alerts:

WRIT Media Group Company Profile

WRIT Media Group, Inc produces films, television programs, and similar entertainment programs for various media formats. It is a content creation company which intends to produce, acquire, and distribute live concerts in 3D for initial worldwide digital broadcast into digitally-enabled movie theaters.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WRIT Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WRIT Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.