Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,995,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,164 shares of company stock worth $20,614,038. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,828,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,160,000 after acquiring an additional 27,096 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after acquiring an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 486,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 24,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $103.31 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

