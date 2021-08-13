Shyft Network Achieves Market Cap of $67.14 Million (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001341 BTC on popular exchanges. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $67.14 million and $428,315.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056791 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.45 or 0.00887761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00103872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00043934 BTC.

About Shyft Network

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Shyft Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

