SIBCoin (SIB) Hits One Day Volume of $2,822.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $662,196.60 and approximately $2,822.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,260.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,189.99 or 0.06895643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.11 or 0.01353440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.28 or 0.00378892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00132380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.74 or 0.00572269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00344865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00295909 BTC.

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,347,805 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

