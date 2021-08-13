Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of SMTS stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sierra Metals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 36.04% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.