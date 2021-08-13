Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SWIR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $17.26. 41,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,268. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $641.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.
