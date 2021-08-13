Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWIR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $17.26. 41,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,268. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $641.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

