Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at TD Securities

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from $19.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $17.26. 41,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,268. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $641.45 million, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

