Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Gap Down to $18.34

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.34, but opened at $16.23. Sierra Wireless shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 9,943 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12. The stock has a market cap of $615.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

