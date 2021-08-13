Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Given a C$20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) has been assigned a C$20.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SW stock traded down C$1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$21.59. The company had a trading volume of 215,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,163. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.50. Sierra Wireless has a 52-week low of C$13.07 and a 52-week high of C$28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$796.48 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.45 million. Analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 1.1909764 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of Sierra Wireless stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total transaction of C$27,197.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$345,403.68. Also, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total value of C$292,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$897,639.80.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

