Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Down 8.3%

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s share price fell 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.24 and last traded at $34.66. 2,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 337,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.79.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGHT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

