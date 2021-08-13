Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Trading 3% Higher

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.99 and last traded at $25.99. 1,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 617,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 817.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signify Health by 183.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Signify Health Company Profile (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.