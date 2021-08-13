Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 556.8% from the July 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SXYAY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sika has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Shares of Sika stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,777. Sika has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $36.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.74.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

