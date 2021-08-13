Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Siltronic stock remained flat at $$169.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.43. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $175.42.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

