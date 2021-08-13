Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SBTX traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,827. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.48. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

