Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ: SAMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2021 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. provides financial advisory and related family office services to high net worth individuals and institutional investors primarily in the United States. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

NASDAQ:SAMG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 4,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.72. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $17.66.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAMG. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the first quarter worth about $222,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

