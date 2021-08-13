SilverCrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

SILV opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 27.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,421,000 after buying an additional 261,820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 315,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 34,140 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

