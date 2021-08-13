Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Up 4.9%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares shot up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.47. 6,829 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 201,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMWB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.78.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth approximately $197,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $550,000. Noked Capital LTD bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Similarweb in the second quarter worth $788,000.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

