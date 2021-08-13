Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SPG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.06.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $133.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 46.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 117,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,294.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 66,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.