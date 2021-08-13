Simple Software Solutions Price Reaches $0.0334 on Exchanges (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $99,236.43 and approximately $231.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 52.7% higher against the US dollar. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00027094 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

SSS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,967,643 coins. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

