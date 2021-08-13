Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Sells $98,776.58 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.64. 2,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,868. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

SBGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.