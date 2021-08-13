Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 463.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 59,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,806. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
