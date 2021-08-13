Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 463.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUIC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 59,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,806. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

