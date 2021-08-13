Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.25. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 10,653 shares.

Several research firms have commented on SHI. HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the last quarter.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

