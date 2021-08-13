Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.03. 570,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,080. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $95.92 million and a P/E ratio of -2.43.

SIOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

