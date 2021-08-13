SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SITIY remained flat at $$38.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 66 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16. SITC International has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $44.51.

Get SITC International alerts:

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SITC International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITC International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.