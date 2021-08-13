SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SJMHY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00. SJM has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.54.
About SJM
