SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Short Interest Update

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SJMHY stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00. SJM has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

