SKALE Network Achieves Market Cap of $391.36 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $391.36 million and $35.33 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,100,288 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

