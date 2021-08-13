Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 144,652 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 370,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Separately, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.53 to C$0.77 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.69 million and a PE ratio of -34.50.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

