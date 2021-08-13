SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Shares Down 1.5%

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 446 ($5.83) and last traded at GBX 453 ($5.92). Approximately 88,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 132,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £696.47 million and a P/E ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 447.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. SL Private Equity’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

