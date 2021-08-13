Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.60

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.60 and last traded at C$13.55, with a volume of 29175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.44.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SGR.UN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

