SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,641 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.13% of SLR Investment worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 38,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Compass Point raised shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.36 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a market cap of $818.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

