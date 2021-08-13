SmartCash Price Tops $0.0068 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. SmartCash has a market cap of $9.60 million and $638,973.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,352.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.74 or 0.06944035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.19 or 0.01359555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.72 or 0.00379086 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00132948 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.16 or 0.00572051 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.70 or 0.00344534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.62 or 0.00299057 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.