SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

SRU.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.46.

SRU.UN traded down C$0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting C$30.45. The company had a trading volume of 133,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.49 and a one year high of C$30.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.02.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

