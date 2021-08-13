SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.46.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$30.45. 133,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,983. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$19.49 and a one year high of C$30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.98.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

