SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CWYUF. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

CWYUF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $157.02 million during the quarter.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

