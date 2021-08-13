SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at CIBC

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CWYUF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

CWYUF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.16. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $157.02 million during the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust. The firm focuses on the development and ownership of retail properties. It also pursues mixed-use development and intensification opportunities including residential, retirement homes, office and self-storage. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

