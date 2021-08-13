SmartKey (SKEY) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartKey has a market cap of $26.66 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartKey Coin Profile

SmartKey is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

